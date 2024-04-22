AL joint meeting tomorrow

A joint meeting of Awami League (AL) will be held at its central office of Bangabandhu Avenue at 11am tomorrow (23 April).

Dhaka city south and north units of AL and its all associate bodies' presidents and general secretaries will participate in the meeting, said a party press release.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will preside over the meeting.

He has requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time.