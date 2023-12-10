Former Barishal mayor Sadiq Abdullah becomes millionaire in 5 years

Former Barishal city corporation mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah has become a millionaire over the past five years.

After being elected mayor in 2018, his wealth increased manifold. His wealth in cash amounted to Tk2.22 crore from just Tk6.81 lakh, as per his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

Following his unsuccessful bid to secure a nomination from Awami League, Sadiq Abdullah decided to run in the upcoming national elections as an independent candidate in Barishal-5 constituency.

Sadiq Abdullah is also the general secretary of Barishal metropolitan Awami League.

Sadiq, the eldest son of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, president of Barishal district Awami League and candidate for Barisal-1 constituency, was elected as the city mayor in 2018.

However, due to several controversial activities, he did not get the party's nomination in this year's city corporation elections. Consequently, his uncle Abul Khair Abdullah was nominated by the party and became the city mayor.

Sadiq has been embroiled in political conflict with Zahid Faruk Shamim, state minister for water resources and current member of parliament for Barishal-5 constituency.

The state minister previously took a firm stance against Sadiq Abdullah during the city elections.

However, Sadiq Abdullah's uncle Abul Khair Abdullah is working in favour of Zahid Faruq.

According to his affidavit, Sadiq's income is generated from house rent, profession, mayor's honorarium, shares, land, and apartment in the capital.

In the 2018 city polls, Sadiq's wife Lipi Abdullah did not have any wealth in her name, but in a span of five years, she acquired 10 gold bars and 65 decimals of land worth Tk2 crore.