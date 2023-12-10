Former Barishal mayor Sadiq Abdullah becomes millionaire in 5 years

Politics

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 07:00 pm

Related News

Former Barishal mayor Sadiq Abdullah becomes millionaire in 5 years

Sadiq, the eldest son of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, president of Barishal district Awami League and candidate for Barisal-1 constituency, was elected as the city mayor in 2018

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
A file photo of Sadiq Abdullah. Photo: TBS
A file photo of Sadiq Abdullah. Photo: TBS

Former Barishal city corporation mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah has become a millionaire over the past five years.

After being elected mayor in 2018, his wealth increased manifold. His wealth in cash amounted to Tk2.22 crore from just Tk6.81 lakh, as per his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.  

Former mayor Sadiq Abdullah collects nomination form for Barishal-5

Following his unsuccessful bid to secure a nomination from Awami League, Sadiq Abdullah decided to run in the upcoming national elections as an independent candidate in Barishal-5 constituency.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sadiq Abdullah is also the general secretary of Barishal metropolitan Awami League.

Sadiq, the eldest son of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, president of Barishal district Awami League and candidate for Barisal-1 constituency, was elected as the city mayor in 2018. 

However, due to several controversial activities, he did not get the party's nomination in this year's city corporation elections. Consequently, his uncle Abul Khair Abdullah was nominated by the party and became the city mayor.

Sadiq has been embroiled in political conflict with Zahid Faruk Shamim, state minister for water resources and current member of parliament for Barishal-5 constituency.

The state minister previously took a firm stance against Sadiq Abdullah during the city elections. 

However, Sadiq Abdullah's uncle Abul Khair Abdullah is working in favour of Zahid Faruq.

According to his affidavit, Sadiq's income is generated from house rent, profession, mayor's honorarium, shares, land, and apartment in the capital.

In the 2018 city polls, Sadiq's wife Lipi Abdullah did not have any wealth in her name, but in a span of five years, she acquired 10 gold bars and 65 decimals of land worth Tk2 crore.

Top News

Barishal Mayor Sadiq Abdullah / Barishal / wealth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

3h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

4h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

10h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trust gap matters

Trust gap matters

20m | TBS Round Table
5 ways to tackle dollar crisis

5 ways to tackle dollar crisis

1h | TBS Round Table
A FIFA World Cup match of record yellow card

A FIFA World Cup match of record yellow card

1h | TBS SPORTS
The digital money magic in rural economy

The digital money magic in rural economy

6h | TBS Economy