Murder accused kills another murder accused in Barishal prison cell

A murder accused has reportedly beaten another murder accused to death in the prison cell of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal in the early hours of Sunday (14 April). Photo: TBS

A murder accused has reportedly beaten another murder accused to death in the prison cell of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal in the early hours of Sunday (14 April).

The deceased has been identified as Motaher Hossain, 60, hailing from Kawnia village at Betagi, Barguna, said ATM Arichul Haque, officer-in-charge of Barishal Kotwali Model Police Station.

He was reportedly beaten to death by Torikul Islam, 25, hailing from Kalagachia village at Galachipa, Patuakhali. He has been reported to be "mentally unstable".

"Toriqul Islam, an accused mental patient under treatment in the prison cell of the hospital, beat two accused with a steel saline stand. Two people were injured. One of them died. Legal action will be taken in this incident," said OC Arisul.

The other injured has been identified as Ajit Mandal, an accused in a theft case, hailing from Rajarchar village at Kalkini, Madaripur.

Both Torikul and Motaher are accused of murder in their respective villages.

Md Noor-E-Alam Siddique, deputy jailor at Barishal Central Jail, said, "An incident took place in the prison cell. We are working on the issue. I can't say anything about this today."

According to hospital and police sources, there was a naik and two constables on duty outside the prison cell where Torikul, Motaher and Ajit were being treated. At one point in the morning, Torikul began to beat the other two, who were asleep at the time, using a saline stand, out of the blue.

Sources also said Motahar was injured in various parts of his body, including his head while Ajit suffered light injuries.

The on-duty officers could not enter the cell as one of their colleagues had taken the key with them and went to buy breakfast just earlier.

Senior Jail Super of Barisal Central Jail Ratna Roy said nothing can be divulged about the incident without a proper investigation.

"We are investigating the incident. The matter of negligence on the part of the officials is also being investigated."