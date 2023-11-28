Former mayor Sadiq Abdullah collects nomination form for Barishal-5

Following his unsuccessful bid to secure a nomination from Awami League, former Barishal City Corporation mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah has decided to run in the upcoming national elections as an independent candidate in Barishal-5 constituency.

Saidur Rahman Rintu, vice president of Barishal metropolitan Awami League, along with other leaders of the party collected nomination paper from the returning officer on behalf of Sadiq Abdullah on Tuesday (28 November) morning.

Advocate AKM Jahangir, president of Metropolitan Awami League and Zilla Parishad chairman, said, "As the party decided allowing independent candidates, party leaders have raised demands for Sadiq Abdullah to be a candidate."

Saidur Rahman Rintu, vice president of Barishal metropolitan Awami League, along with other leaders of the party collected nomination paper from the returning officer on behalf of Sadiq Abdullah on Tuesday (28 November) morning. Photo: TBS

Sadiq Abdullah is also the general secretary of Barishal metropolitan Awami League.

Sadiq, the eldest son of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, president of Barishal district Awami League and candidate for Barisal-1 constituency, was elected as the city mayor in 2018. However, due to several controversial activities, he did not get the party's nomination in this year's city corporation elections. Consequently, his uncle Abul Khair Abdullah was nominated by the party and became the city mayor.

Sadiq has been embroiled in political conflict with Zahid Faruk Shamim, state minister for water resources and current member of parliament for Barishal-5 constituency.

The state minister previously took a firm stance against Sadiq Abdullah during the city elections.

However, Sadiq Abdullah's uncle Abul Khair Abdullah is working in favour of Zahid Faruq.

