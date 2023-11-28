Former mayor Sadiq Abdullah collects nomination form for Barishal-5

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 04:30 pm

Related News

Former mayor Sadiq Abdullah collects nomination form for Barishal-5

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 04:30 pm
A file photo of Sadiq Abdullah. Photo: TBS
A file photo of Sadiq Abdullah. Photo: TBS

Following his unsuccessful bid to secure a nomination from Awami League, former Barishal City Corporation mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah has decided to run in the upcoming national elections as an independent candidate in Barishal-5 constituency.

Saidur Rahman Rintu, vice president of Barishal metropolitan Awami League, along with other leaders of the party collected nomination paper from the returning officer on behalf of Sadiq Abdullah on Tuesday (28 November) morning.

Advocate AKM Jahangir, president of Metropolitan Awami League and Zilla Parishad chairman, said, "As the party decided allowing independent candidates, party leaders have raised demands for Sadiq Abdullah to be a candidate."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Saidur Rahman Rintu, vice president of Barishal metropolitan Awami League, along with other leaders of the party collected nomination paper from the returning officer on behalf of Sadiq Abdullah on Tuesday (28 November) morning. Photo: TBS
Saidur Rahman Rintu, vice president of Barishal metropolitan Awami League, along with other leaders of the party collected nomination paper from the returning officer on behalf of Sadiq Abdullah on Tuesday (28 November) morning. Photo: TBS

Sadiq Abdullah is also the general secretary of Barishal metropolitan Awami League.

Sadiq, the eldest son of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, president of Barishal district Awami League and candidate for Barisal-1 constituency, was elected as the city mayor in 2018. However, due to several controversial activities, he did not get the party's nomination in this year's city corporation elections. Consequently, his uncle Abul Khair Abdullah was nominated by the party and became the city mayor.

Sadiq has been embroiled in political conflict with Zahid Faruk Shamim, state minister for water resources and current member of parliament for Barishal-5 constituency.

The state minister previously took a firm stance against Sadiq Abdullah during the city elections. 

However, Sadiq Abdullah's uncle Abul Khair Abdullah is working in favour of Zahid Faruq.
 

Top News / Politics

Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah / Barishal-5 constituency / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

47m | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

1h | Panorama
Students that passes HSC recently are preparing for their forthcoming university admission test at a coaching centre in the capital. Photo: Courtesy

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

2h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

3h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

1h | TBS Stories
5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

3h | TBS Economy
Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

5h | TBS World
Southeast Asia’s first luxury bus hotel in Singapore

Southeast Asia’s first luxury bus hotel in Singapore

5h | TBS Stories