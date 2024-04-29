Primary schools to remain closed till 2 May due to heatwave

Education

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 04:49 pm

Two students of Kakoli High School and College in Dhaka&#039;s Satmasjid Road go to school holding umbrellas amid extreme heat as schools and colleges open after a week of closure due to heatwave. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Two students of Kakoli High School and College in Dhaka's Satmasjid Road go to school holding umbrellas amid extreme heat as schools and colleges open after a week of closure due to heatwave. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Classes of all government primary schools will remain closed till Thursday (2 May) due to the severe heatwave sweeping over the country. 

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education made the announcement in a press release today (29 April).

All schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions in five districts including Dhaka remained closed today due to the ongoing heatwave.

Schools and colleges across the country which were closed due to heatwave conditions reopened on Sunday (28 April) although the sweltering heat is unlikely to abate soon.

Earlier on 20 April, due to the ongoing heat wave condition, the authorities concerned extended closure of schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institution across the country until April 27 (Saturday) which were scheduled to open after Eid holidays on 21 April.

The issue of heatwave across the country – leading to around 35 deaths till Sunday – has raised worries about the health impact on students. 

Some of the impact has already been seen. 

At least 17 students of a secondary school fell ill yesterday due to the extreme heat in Noakhali's Hatiya Upazila.

Later, the students were sent home.

Similar incidents of students falling sick were also reported in Kushtia and Munshiganj.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said if the temperature in any district exceeds 42 degrees, the educational institutions of the respective area will be closed.

