Schools, colleges in 5 divisions including Dhaka to remain closed tomorrow

The government has decided to keep the educational institutions in five divisions including Dhaka due to the extreme heat conditions.

All schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions will be closed, said an Education Ministry press release issued today (29 April).

Additionally, educational institutes in six districts of Dhaka division, two districts of Rangpur division, and one district in Barishal division will also remain shut on Tuesday.

The notice will apply to Dhaka, Tangail, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Manikganj, and Gazipur districts of Dhaka division; Kurigram and Dinajpur districts of Rangpur division; and Patuakhali district of Barishal division.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education announced that classes of all government primary schools will remain closed till Thursday (2 May) due to the severe heatwave sweeping over the country.

All schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions in Dhaka, Chuadanga, Jessore, Khulna and Rajshahi districts remained closed today due to the ongoing heatwave.

Schools and colleges across the country which were closed due to heatwave conditions reopened on Sunday (28 April) although the sweltering heat is unlikely to abate soon.

Earlier on 20 April, due to the ongoing heat wave condition, the authorities concerned extended closure of schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institution across the country until April 27 (Saturday) which were scheduled to open after Eid holidays on 21 April.