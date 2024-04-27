Mother, 2 children electrocuted in Barishal

A woman and her two children were electrocuted in Niamati Union of Bakerganj Upazila of Barishal on Saturday (27 April).

The deceased were identified as Sonia Begum, 31, her daughter Rezmi Akter, 9, and her son Salman Molla, 4 of Dhalmara village of the upazila.

Md Humayun Kabir, chairman of Niamati Union, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Md Afzal Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bakerganj Police Station, said the incident took place around 11:00am.

Niamati Union Parishad member, Abdul Kalam Talukdar, said, "Sonia went to pick lemons with her daughter and son next to the house. An electric wire was torn in the drain at the base of the tree.

"The wire got stuck in the neck of her son. Seeing this, Sonia also got electrocuted when she went to save her child. At that time, her daughter went to save her mother. She was also electrocuted and died on the spot," he added.

A day earlier, a farmer named Afzal Matubbar, 50, was electrocuted while repairing an old fan in Taltali, Barguna district. Four people have died of electrocution in Barisal division in two days.