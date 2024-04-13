Hilsa fish price surges to Tk2,500 per kg in Barishal ahead of Pahela Baishakh

With the country set to celebrate Pahela Baishakh tomorrow, the price of hilsa went up by up to Tk2,500 per kilogram in Barishal markets today (13 April).

According to traders, hilsa supply is low in the market, despite high demands, due to the ongoing ban on fishing in hilsa sanctuaries in various districts, including Barishal, Chandpur, Lakshmipur, Bhola, Shariatpur and Patuakhali.

Hilsa was sold at high prices at Barishal's Port Road, New Bazar, Bangla Bazar, Rupatali Bazar, Nathullabad, Kashipur and Taltali fish markets today.

The same scenario was found at various wholesale fish markets in the district, as well as the Mahipur fish landing centre of Patuakhali and Patharghata fish landing centre of Barguna.

"No hilsa is coming to Mokam [in Barishal] at the end of 'Chaitra' month. We're only getting jatka. Hilsa is not available in the market, so the price is high. We are buying from fishermen at a higher price and so, we are selling at a higher price," said Rubel Howladar, a businessman at Port Road.

Akbar Ali, another trader at Port Road, said hilsa is not coming to the market due to the fishing ban in hilsa sanctuaries.

"Hilsa per maund used to cost Tk60,000-65,000, which has now increased to Tk1 lakh, in a span of 10 days," he added.

Ilias Hossain, a businessman at New Market, said, "Hilsa weighing 700-800 grams are being sold for Tk1,150-1,400 and those weighing half a kilogram are available for Tk1,000-1,100. Besides, jatka is sold at Tk500-650 per kg," he added.

Pabitra Haldar, a buyer at Bakerganj market, said, "Eating 'panta-ilish' on Pahela Baishakh is a tradition in our family. Although the price is high, I was disappointed when I came to the market. What is being sold in the name of hilsa is jatka."

Jobair Hossain, a buyer at Kashipur market, said, "Hilsa weighing one kilogram is being sold at Tk2,500 while those weighing one and a half kg are being sold for Tk3,000-3,500."

Compared to other years, a smaller supply of hilsa was found this year as there were no storms prior to Baisakh, according to Yakub Ali, a fisherman from Babuganj.

"There used to be storms in the month of Chaitra, which would push hilsa upstream to the river. But that didn't happen this year. Almost everything that comes up on the net is jatka. Besides, we can't cast nets everywhere," said Yakub.

Barisal District Fisheries Officer Bimal Chandra Das said hilsa is available in the market but it is not too affordable.

"The price of hilsa per kg has increased almost three times. While the ban has some effect, there could be many other factors that can increase prices."

He said, however, the production of hilsa in the southern region has increased compared to the past.