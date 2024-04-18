Patuakhali workers block highway for 1.5hrs over fine on owner's bus

Bus workers in Patuakhali blocked the Barishal-Kuakata highway today (18 April) for over an hour and a half in protest against a fine imposed on a bus owned by the president of the Bus-Minibus Owners Association.

The workers staged the demonstration at the Patuakhali bus terminal Gol Chattar area this afternoon. However, the administration remained firm in its stance and the workers eventually lifted the blockade after paying the fine.

Speaking to The Business Standard, ASM Nurul Akhtar Niloy, the executive magistrate of Patuakhali district administration, who conducted the mobile court, said, "Several buses from Patuakhali were found carrying more passengers than the permitted limit.

"We fined some buses under the Road Transport Act 2018 for exceeding passenger capacity in the bus terminal and surrounding areas.

"The higher authorities will speak about the incident. I do not want to talk about it," he added.

All the Barishal-bound buses were carrying an excessive number of passengers at the Patuakhali bus terminal. Some were even carrying passengers on the roof. After receiving information, the district administration conducted a drive and fined 4-5 buses Tk10,000 each, according to locals.

Among them was a bus named Rudra-Turjo, owned by Riaz Uddin Mridha, president of Patuakhali Bus-Minibus Owners' Association.

As soon as his bus was fined, the workers protested against the mobile court drive.

Traffic movement on the road resumed around 3:15pm after a meeting between the protesting workers and the district administration.

Patuakhali Bus-Minibus Owners' Association President Riaz Uddin Mridha said, "There was considerable passenger demand due to Eid festivities, leading some buses to accommodate standing passengers."

"The executive magistrate fined three vehicles Tk10,000 each. Another vehicle was fined Tk 12,000. That is why, the workers blocked the road. However, the workers lifted the blockade at the intervention of the district administration," he added.

Patuakhali Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jasim Uddin said, "Some bus workers attempted to disrupt traffic flow by blocking the road in protest against fines for exceeding passenger limits. We intervened and cleared the road. Currently, traffic is flowing smoothly on the highway."