Field admins concerned about transporting ballots on polling day

Field administrators, including deputy commissioners and superintendents of police, have expressed concerns over security challenges in sending ballots on the morning of the election day due to a manpower shortage.

They pointed out that a significant number of police personnel are engaged in maintaining law and order on the election day, having been on duty the day before the polls.

This creates a manpower crisis, making it challenging to guarantee security during the transportation of ballot papers in the morning, they argued during the second phase election training conducted by the Election Commission yesterday.

The issue was also raised and widely discussed at the first phase of the training held on 14 and 15 October.

The concern arose due to the prospect of sending ballot papers to polling stations on the morning of the election day as a preventive measure against irregularities before voting.

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir, on 6 August, stated that the commission might send ballot papers to all centers early in the morning of the election day before voting starts.

He added that the commission will identify locations where ballot papers can be delivered in the morning, and for those not feasible, special arrangements will be made for nighttime delivery. "Measures will be implemented to prevent any potential misuse or theft along the way."

The second training, which began on Friday and ended on Saturday at the EC's Election Training Institute in the capital, saw the participation of 114 officers, including divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and regional election officers.

SM Asaduzzaman, director general of the Training Institute, mentioned that they urged the participants to fulfill their duties properly.

He added, "Besides, they should do whatever it takes to create a festive environment in the elections so that everyone gets equal opportunities and voters can cast their votes without fear."

Assurances were given by the participants that they would actively work towards creating such an environment, he said.

The DG also mentioned that the training for presiding and assistant presiding officers is anticipated to commence on 20 December.

This extensive training initiative is set to involve approximately 9 lakh officers nationwide, he added.

The 12th national election is expected to be held at the end of December or in the first half of January.