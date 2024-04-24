Action against anyone defying party directions: Quader on upazila elections

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 02:50 pm

Related News

Action against anyone defying party directions: Quader on upazila elections

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 02:50 pm
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected

Action will be taken against those who defied Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's directive of refraining from participating in upazila election if they have close ties with members of parliament or ministers, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"MPs and ministers were given instructions to ensure their children or relatives do not participate in the upazila elections," said Obaidul Quader at a press conference at the political office of the Awami League president in Dhanmondi today (24 April).

The deadline for withdrawal of candidatures in the first stage has passed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to Quader, some of the candidates said if they had been informed about the matter earlier it would have been easier for them to make a decision. Some have withdrawn, some have not. Even if the official deadline for withdrawal has passed you can still withdraw if you wish.

The party general secretary said action was also taken against those who disobeyed the party's decision in the 12th national parliament election.

"Disciplinary action will be taken this time also if party instructions are disobeyed. The decision will be taken in due time," he added.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / election / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

3h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

7h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

23h | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

43m | Videos
Subsidies to the pharmaceutical industry in Europe

Subsidies to the pharmaceutical industry in Europe

1h | Videos
Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

3h | Videos
What is the cause of such storms and floods across Asia?

What is the cause of such storms and floods across Asia?

17h | Videos