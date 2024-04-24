Action against anyone defying party directions: Quader on upazila elections

Action will be taken against those who defied Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's directive of refraining from participating in upazila election if they have close ties with members of parliament or ministers, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"MPs and ministers were given instructions to ensure their children or relatives do not participate in the upazila elections," said Obaidul Quader at a press conference at the political office of the Awami League president in Dhanmondi today (24 April).

The deadline for withdrawal of candidatures in the first stage has passed.

According to Quader, some of the candidates said if they had been informed about the matter earlier it would have been easier for them to make a decision. Some have withdrawn, some have not. Even if the official deadline for withdrawal has passed you can still withdraw if you wish.

The party general secretary said action was also taken against those who disobeyed the party's decision in the 12th national parliament election.

"Disciplinary action will be taken this time also if party instructions are disobeyed. The decision will be taken in due time," he added.