Ctg port to be the region's shipping hub in coming years: CPA Chairman

Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), has said the port will become the shipping hub of the region in the next few years if all the ongoing projects including the Bay Terminal are fully operational.

During a media briefing at the port marking 137th Port Day, he unveiled details of various projects, highlighting its status as one of the nation's flagship endeavours.

"East Coast Holdings, in collaboration with foreign partners, is set to the forefront the construction of a liquid bulk terminal at Chattogram Port, with an investment totaling $3.5 billion," he said.

Their proposed design features a 1,225-metre-long terminal with four to five jetties. In other words, the terminal can accommodate four to five liquid cargo vessels at the same time. Expansion of a liquid cargo terminal as part of the Bay Terminal project will bolster the country's oil reserve capacity, he added.

Under the Bay Terminal project, Chattogram Port is set to collaborate with the Abu Dhabi Port Group, committing a $1 billion investment for the construction of a multipurpose terminal. Discussions are underway, with a preliminary agreement expected by the middle of the following month, the CPA chairman said.

"Additionally, PSA International Pte Ltd and DP World, prominent players in the global logistics sector, are poised to invest $1.5 billion each in the construction of Container Terminals I and II, respectively. A further $3.5 billion will be allocated to the development of the liquid cargo terminal, with an additional $0.5 billion earmarked for the construction of the bay terminal's channel."

The total investment package, amounting to $10 billion, includes various developmental initiatives, including the establishment of a breakwater for wave protection and a state-of-the-art truck terminal, he added.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail said the Bay Terminal project is being implemented along Marine Drive adjacent to Patenga Beach. The multi-terminal project is expected to be fully operational within the next 4-5 years, with an advanced communication system. Direct access from the Dhaka-Chattogram highway to Marine Drive, along with a dedicated rail connection, will significantly enhance connectivity.

The tender process for the construction of the Bay Terminal is slated to commence within the next 2 to 3 months.

The port chairman further said Red Sea Gateway has joined the Chittagong port for the first time as a foreign operator. Patenga Container Terminal will soon be operational.