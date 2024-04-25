Bitumen meltdown causes traffic delays on Chandpur-Shariatpur regional road

Amidst the scorching heatwave in recent days, bitumen, commonly used as a binding agent in road construction, has begun to melt under the intense sun, exposing stones.

This situation has resulted in traffic delays and affected the smooth flow of vehicles along the bustling regional road, confirmed the Shariatpur Roads and Highways Department.

Experts warn that melting bitumen can significantly undermine the road's structural integrity.

At least 10 to 15 spots along the road showed signs of bitumen melting.

When contacted, authorities from the roads and highways department told The Business Standard that repair work would commence once weather conditions return to normal.

The Shariatpur-Chandpur regional road spans 31 kilometres, stretching from Narsinghpur ferry ghat in Bhederganj to Manohar Bazar junction in Sadar upazila. This route serves as a vital artery for traffic travelling from the southwestern region to Chattogram.

"Currently, the construction of a four-lane work is underway to upgrade the regional road into a highway. Two contractors have been assigned to oversee the Tk44 crore road repair project of the 17-km section from Bhederganj's Narayanpur to ferry ghat. The recent intense heatwave has resulted in bitumen melting in certain areas of this section and consequently slowing down the traffic movement," said sources at the road and highways department.

Explaining the situation, Shariatpur Roads and Highways Department Executive Engineer Sheikh Nabil Hossain said, "The extreme heatwave has led to bitumen melting on various roads across the country.

"Typically, 60 to 70-grade bitumen is utilised for road construction in Bangladesh, susceptible to temperatures ranging from 49 to 56 degrees Celsius. With recent temperatures surpassing 40 °C, road temperatures have likely exceeded 60 degrees."

"We have carefully considered the situation. While utilising 60-70 grade bitumen was adequate when temperatures remained between 35-36°C, the current circumstances prompt us to explore the option of employing 80-100 grade bitumen. Discussions regarding this matter have been initiated with the Road Transport and Highways Division," he added.