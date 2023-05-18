EC, IGP see no threat of sabotage in city polls

There is no major threat of sabotage or deterioration of the law and order situation during the upcoming polls to five city corporations.

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun made the observation after an Election Commission meeting on law and order during the city polls in the capital's Nirbachon Bhaban in Agargaon on Thursday.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal presided over the hours-long meeting with other commissioners and EC secretariat officials in attendance.

Apart from the IGP, senior secretaries of various ministries and officials of law and order forces were also present at the meeting.

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said, "The Election Commission sought cooperation of the law enforcement agencies and related parties to make the elections fair and peaceful and they assured of the cooperation."

"The commission also gave its approval for the deployment of additional members of law enforcement agencies if necessary," the EC secretary added.

He said, "The law enforcement agencies made their observation based on field level information that there is no major threat of sabotage or deterioration of the law and order situation in the five city elections so far."

Reiterating the commission's stance against irregularities, Jahangir Alam said, "The Election Commission has asked the authorities concerned to take action against those who were found involved in irregularities in Gaibandha by-election.

"If anyone does anything contrary to the election law during the upcoming city polls, the Election Commission will take appropriate steps to bring the person under the law, whoever she/he may be."

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said, "If any law and order situation arises, we have a security plan taking everything into account, including the militants to handle it."

He also said, "According to the law, we have been carrying out election duties with the commission for a long time.

"Every member of Bangladesh Police fulfils their responsibility that is required for fair elections."

He also said, "The intelligence agency was contacted and they do not see any challenge in the upcoming elections. We hope for a peaceful election."