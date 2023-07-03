City corporation polls proved govt's neutrality: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said recent city corporation polls proved elections under her incumbent government could be credible and fair where people could cast their votes spontaneously.

"Elections to the city corporations have been held one after another and people are casting their votes spontaneously due to having continued democracy in the country. We have proved elections can be free, fair and neutral under the Awami League government," she said.

The premier said this while administering oath to newly elected mayors of two city corporations -- AHM Khairuzzaman Liton of Rajshahi and Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury of Sylhet-- at the Shapla Hall of her office.

She asked the public representatives to win the confidence and trust of the people through serving the masses and working to fulfill their desire.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has attached priority to ensure development not only in the cities but also at the grassroots.

The Prime Minister has briefly described the overall development in education, agriculture and healthcare services.

"Make a contribution to the country's overall development," she told the newly elected mayors and councillors.

The premier, however, thanked the Rajshahi city mayor for building the Rajshahi as a modern, beautiful and tourism city.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has announced a "zero tolerance" policy against terrorism, militancy and corruption.

On the contrary, she said the BNP-Jamaat clique gave patronage to the terrorism and corruption.

"The BNP government made Bangladesh the world champion in corruption five times," the premier said.

The voting rights were also snatched after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination in 1975, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh witnessed decentralisation of power when Bangabandhu turned the then sub divisions or "mohokumas" into districts appointing district governors to oversee overall development of districts.

The Prime Minister has stressed the need for making more development of Rajshahi and Sylhet.

She also asked the respective public representatives to address the illiteracy and unemployment in Sylhet and Rajshahi respectively.

The Prime Minister asked the public representatives to work in such a way to ensure development in each corner of the country.

She said her government has been giving houses to homeless and landless people free of cost.

"In the country of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, none will be homeless and landless," she said.

Later, 76 newly elected councillors of general wards and female councillors of the reserved seats of two city corporations were also sworn in at the same venue.

Of them, 40 councillors are from Rajshahi and 36 from Sylhet.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the oath to the councillors.

Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee was present on the dais.

On 21 June last, Awami League mayoral candidate AHM Khairuzzaman Liton won the Rajshahi City Corporation election with 160,290 votes defeating his nearest rival Islami Andolon Bangladesh's Md Murshid Alam who bagged only 13,483 votes.

On the same day, Awami League mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury won the Sylhet City Corporation election with 118,614 votes defeating his nearest rival Jatiya Party contender Nazrul Islam Babu who secured 50,321 votes.