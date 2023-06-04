Sylhet city polls: BNP sends show cause notice to 1 mayoral, 40 councillor candidates for going against party's decision

Politics

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 09:21 am

Related News

Sylhet city polls: BNP sends show cause notice to 1 mayoral, 40 councillor candidates for going against party's decision

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 09:21 am
Sylhet city polls: BNP sends show cause notice to 1 mayoral, 40 councillor candidates for going against party&#039;s decision

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has issued a show cause notice to one mayoral candidate and 40 councillor candidates for disobeying the party's decision and contesting in Sylhet City Corporation elections.

The show cause notice, signed by BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was sent to the individuals on Saturday (3 June) evening.

It asked why organisational action will not be taken against them for prioritising personal; interest over the party's decision. It also asked the explanation must be submitted in writing to the central office of BNP within the next 24 hours.

Sylhet district BNP president Qayyum Chowdhury and general secretary of the city Imdad Hossain Chowdhury and said it was the party's decision not to participate in the city corporation election.

Strict action will be taken against those who violate this decision, they added. 

Those who received the notice include - ward no 27 BNP member Salahuddin Rimon, general councillor candidate Syed Toufiqul Hadi, former organising secretary of Sylhet Metropolitan BNP Farhad Chowdhury Shamim, former joint convener of Sylhet Metropolitan BNP, Ward 14 BNP member Nazrul Islam Munim, Ward 18 BNP member ABM Zillur Rahman Ujjal, Sylhet Mahanagar Mahila Dal President Advocate Rukshana Begum Shahnaz, Sylhet District Chhatra Dal President Altaf Hossain Sumon, Sylhet Mahanagar Swechasebak Dal Joint Convenor Usman Harun Panir among others.

However, Mayoral candidate Salahuddin Rimon said that he has not received any notice so far.

"I am not a party candidate," he said. 

In this regard, Sylhet Metropolitan BNP President Nasim Hossain said, "A show-cause notice would be sent to the concerned persons on WhatsApp by tonight. Those who cannot be reached on WhatsApp will be sent a letter on Sunday. The central committee will take organisational measures after receiving the reply of those who have been asked to show reasons."

Sylhet City Corporation election is scheduled to be held on 21 June.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) / city corporation polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The rickshaw-pullers, among others, said they not only have to suffer from the heat wave during the day, but the power cuts at night make life unbearable. Photo: Shovy Zibran

Duty under duress: The unseen, unheard heat wave victims

34m | Panorama
Kilmory Isle of Rum. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: Getting behind a film camera

18h | Panorama
Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

1d | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

15h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

16h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1d | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study