Sylhet city polls: BNP sends show cause notice to 1 mayoral, 40 councillor candidates for going against party's decision

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has issued a show cause notice to one mayoral candidate and 40 councillor candidates for disobeying the party's decision and contesting in Sylhet City Corporation elections.

The show cause notice, signed by BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was sent to the individuals on Saturday (3 June) evening.

It asked why organisational action will not be taken against them for prioritising personal; interest over the party's decision. It also asked the explanation must be submitted in writing to the central office of BNP within the next 24 hours.

Sylhet district BNP president Qayyum Chowdhury and general secretary of the city Imdad Hossain Chowdhury and said it was the party's decision not to participate in the city corporation election.

Strict action will be taken against those who violate this decision, they added.

Those who received the notice include - ward no 27 BNP member Salahuddin Rimon, general councillor candidate Syed Toufiqul Hadi, former organising secretary of Sylhet Metropolitan BNP Farhad Chowdhury Shamim, former joint convener of Sylhet Metropolitan BNP, Ward 14 BNP member Nazrul Islam Munim, Ward 18 BNP member ABM Zillur Rahman Ujjal, Sylhet Mahanagar Mahila Dal President Advocate Rukshana Begum Shahnaz, Sylhet District Chhatra Dal President Altaf Hossain Sumon, Sylhet Mahanagar Swechasebak Dal Joint Convenor Usman Harun Panir among others.

However, Mayoral candidate Salahuddin Rimon said that he has not received any notice so far.

"I am not a party candidate," he said.

In this regard, Sylhet Metropolitan BNP President Nasim Hossain said, "A show-cause notice would be sent to the concerned persons on WhatsApp by tonight. Those who cannot be reached on WhatsApp will be sent a letter on Sunday. The central committee will take organisational measures after receiving the reply of those who have been asked to show reasons."

Sylhet City Corporation election is scheduled to be held on 21 June.