Barisal city polls: JaPa mayoral candidate promises to set up university in manifesto

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Jatiya Party (JaPa) mayoral candidate in the upcoming Barisal City Corporation polls, Ikbal Hossain Taposh has promised to set up a private university in the city as he announced his election manifesto today. However, he didn't explain in detail how he would set up the university under the city corporation.

"I want to create a productive city with developed infrastructure," said Taposh presenting his 30-point manifesto on Sunday (3 June).

He said priority has been given in his manifesto for the businesses, increasing the productivity of the city, infrastructures, environment, and medical facilities.

Standard education would be brought under the care of the city corporation if he is elected, Taposh added. 

He also promised to crack down on drugs and raise awareness about it.

In the manifesto, Taposh also promised to maintain transparency regarding the construction tenders.

He also said, to protect the environment and the cleanness of the city, all the canals would be recovered, and wastes would be removed regularly. 

Ensuring safe drinking water, easy and comfortable transportation for students, playing field and increasing the facilities for cultural and religious practices have also been mentioned the manifesto.

He sought the public's support for fulfilling his manifesto.

 

