Breach of code: Complaints on rise; replies 'unsatisfactory'

So far, more than 60 candidates running for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election have been served show-cause notices by the inquiry committee of the Election Commission (EC) since 30 November, the last date for nomination submission, for allegedly violating the polls code.

Many of the show-caused candidates appeared in person before the inquiry committee of their respective constituencies and responded to the complaints. But in most of the cases, the judges of the committees did not find the answers satisfactory. The committees have, meanwhile, sent the reports to the concerned section of the EC.

A reliable source at the Election Commission (EC) told The Business Standard that so far more than 60 candidates have been show-caused till Sunday, and the volume may increase.

Serving show-cause notices for polls code violations is a regular activity of the commission, said the source.

Meanwhile, the report of the EC inquiry committee reveals that the replies of some of the show-caused candidates were not satisfactory.

Contacted, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath denied that the number of show-caused candidates had reached more than 60.

Asked about the EC measures to be taken against them, he told TBS, "The commission has the power to take action. They will be summoned again if the commission wants. They have to present the correct explanation of the incidents and their arguments."

Asked if the accused candidates fail to present a satisfactory response, Ashok Kumar said that in that case, the commission can take disciplinary action against them. Even the candidature may be cancelled.

Earlier, on 30 November, the EC said that 25 candidates were show-caused for violating the polls code. Later, another 35 candidates were served show-cause notices in a span of just two days.

In the last three days till Sunday, these show-caused candidates have responded to the EC with written reply – Awami League candidates Shakib Al Hasan for Magura-3 constituency, Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury for Chattogram-16, Golam Dastagir Gazi for Narayanganj-1, Zunaid Ahmed Palak for Natore-3, Shafiqul Islam Shimul for Natore-2 and Mrinal Kanti Das for Munshiganj-3, and the party's independent candidate for Faridpur-4 Nixon Chowdhury, and Jatiya Party's Dhaka-6 candidate Kazi Firoz Rashid.

The rest of the show-caused candidates are yet to respond to the complaints against them.