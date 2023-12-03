Breach of code: Complaints on rise; replies 'unsatisfactory'

Politics

Foisal Ahmed
03 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 10:30 pm

Related News

Breach of code: Complaints on rise; replies 'unsatisfactory'

Foisal Ahmed
03 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

So far, more than 60 candidates running for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election have been served show-cause notices by the inquiry committee of the Election Commission (EC) since 30 November, the last date for nomination submission, for allegedly violating the polls code. 

Many of the show-caused candidates appeared in person before the inquiry committee of their respective constituencies and responded to the complaints. But in most of the cases, the judges of the committees did not find the answers satisfactory. The committees have, meanwhile, sent the reports to the concerned section of the EC.

A reliable source at the Election Commission (EC) told The Business Standard that so far more than 60 candidates have been show-caused till Sunday, and the volume may increase.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Serving show-cause notices for polls code violations is a regular activity of the commission, said the source.

Meanwhile, the report of the EC inquiry committee reveals that the replies of some of the show-caused candidates were not satisfactory.

Contacted, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath denied that the number of show-caused candidates had reached more than 60.

Asked about the EC measures to be taken against them, he told TBS, "The commission has the power to take action. They will be summoned again if the commission wants. They have to present the correct explanation of the incidents and their arguments."

Asked if the accused candidates fail to present a satisfactory response, Ashok Kumar said that in that case, the commission can take disciplinary action against them. Even the candidature may be cancelled.

Earlier, on 30 November, the EC said that 25 candidates were show-caused for violating the polls code. Later, another 35 candidates were served show-cause notices in a span of just two days. 

In the last three days till Sunday, these show-caused candidates have responded to the EC with written reply – Awami League candidates Shakib Al Hasan for Magura-3 constituency, Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury for Chattogram-16, Golam Dastagir Gazi for Narayanganj-1, Zunaid Ahmed Palak for Natore-3, Shafiqul Islam Shimul for Natore-2 and Mrinal Kanti Das for Munshiganj-3, and the party's independent candidate for Faridpur-4 Nixon Chowdhury, and Jatiya Party's Dhaka-6 candidate Kazi Firoz Rashid. 

The rest of the show-caused candidates are yet to respond to the complaints against them.

Top News

electoral code of conduct / EC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

6h | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

5h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

7h | Features
Jannatul Ferdous Ivy has written 11 books so far with the latest, a series of poems, being published this year. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy: Overcoming tragedy, excelling in life

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

2h | TBS SPORTS
Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

1h | TBS World
Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

5h | TBS Stories
Doctors of bike engines

Doctors of bike engines

3h | TBS Stories