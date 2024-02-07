Former Ctg MP Nadvi, wife sued for electoral code violations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 08:04 pm

Related News

Former Ctg MP Nadvi, wife sued for electoral code violations

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 08:04 pm
Abu Reza Nezamuddin Muhammad Nadvi and his wife Rizia Reza
Abu Reza Nezamuddin Muhammad Nadvi and his wife Rizia Reza

The Election Commission has filed a case against Dr Abu Reza Nezamuddin Muhammad Nadvi, former MP of Chattogram-15, and his wife Rizia Reza for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Satkania Upazila Election Officer Bikal Chakma filed the case in Chattogram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday (7 February) afternoon. 

Chattogram Senior Assistant Judge Shahnewaz Monir and MA Motaleb, the newly elected MP of Chattogram-15 constituency, were included as witnesses in the case.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier on 11 January, the Election Commission issued a letter for taking action against former MP Nadvi and his wife.

Confirming the filing of the case, Bikal Chakma said, "Upon the recommendation of the chairman of the Election Investigation Committee, legal action has been initiated against the accused as the allegations of code of conduct violations against them have been substantiated."

According to the case, Nadvi and Rizia allegedly donated Tk1 crore to the Siratunnabi (PBUH) Mahfil of Chunati Madrasa and announced job opportunities and scholarships during an election campaign on 31 December last year.

Additionally, Rizia Reza Chowdhury pledged a donation of Tk2 lakh at a rally in Putivila Tantipara.

The Electoral Inquiry Committee submitted a report against the accused, citing violations of Rule 11(a) of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliament Elections, 2008. 

In response, the EC directed the respective upazila election officer to file a complaint in the Judicial Magistrate's Court against the accused for breaching the code of conduct.

Awami League nominated candidate Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi was defeated by the independent candidate MA Motaleb in the 12th National Election held on 7 January.

Top News

electoral code of conduct / sued / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Colorised photograph of Charles Dickens. Photograph: Charles Dickens Museum

Charles Dickens: Inking from experience

1h | Features
Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

11h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

3h | Videos
Reazuddin: The tailor who became the first RMG exporter from Bangladesh

Reazuddin: The tailor who became the first RMG exporter from Bangladesh

37m | Videos
The son is looking for his mother's memory

The son is looking for his mother's memory

5h | Videos
Advertising sector to double in five years

Advertising sector to double in five years

2h | Videos