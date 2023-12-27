EC fines AL candidate Bahar Tk1 lakh, Shambhu Tk50,000

The Election Commission has fined AKM Bahauddin Bahar, the Awami League (AL) candidate and current MP of the Cumilla-6 constituency, Tk1 lakh for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Barguna-1 Awami League candidate Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu was also fined Tk50,000.

The commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal pronounced the verdict after a hearing on the allegations today (27 December).

Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary of the Election Commission, briefed the reporters after the hearing.

"The fine must be deposited within three days via a treasury challan and reported to the returning officer. Subsequently, the returning officer will notify the EC," he said.

Earlier, Bahar and Shambhu appeared in the EC building and provided explanations for their acts of violating the electoral code of conduct.

The AL candidates received three separate show cause notices each for breaching electoral codes.

On 19 December, an election inquiry committee served two show cause notices to Bahar after the AL candidate held a public gathering and threatened to break the arms and legs of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami members if they are found supporting any candidates.

Later on 23 December, the Cumilla-3 incumbent MP received the third show-cause for assaulting an Ekattor TV journalist during an election campaign.