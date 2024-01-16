EC files case against Ctg-10 MP Mohiuddin Bachchu for violating electoral code of conduct

The Election Commission (EC) has filed a case against newly-elected Member of Parliament Mohiuddin Bachchu from Chattogram-10, accusing him of violating the code of conduct during the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.

The case was filed by Muhammad Mustafa Kamal, the election officer of Double Mooring police station, today (16 January) with the court of Chattogram Fourth Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Salauddin, bench assistant of the court Tariqul Islam told The Business Standard.

He said the case was filed under Rule-3 of the Election Code of Conduct Act 2008.

The case alleges that Mohiuddin Bachchu distributed government grant cheques to imams, muezzins and mosques violating the Election Code of Conduct.

The code of conduct prevents using the influence of money during elections.

The Member of Parliament has been summoned to appear in court on 15 February, following a summons issued under Section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The decision was made after considering the deposition record and offences.

According to sources close to the case, Mohiuddin Bachchu personally distributed Tk1,000 to the imams and muezzins of all mosques in the Chattogram-10 constituency on 22 December.

Additionally, he handed a cheque of Tk1 lakh to the Madani Mosque of North Halishahar Ward-26, about which the imam informed the worshippers during his sermon before a Friday prayer.

Further allegations state that on 24 December, from the main election office in Lalkhan Bazar, Mohiuddin Bachchu distributed government grant cheques of Tk60,000 to the imams and muezzins of all mosques in the Chattogram-10 seat.

These actions are considered violations of the conduct expected from political parties and candidates during parliamentary elections.

The case was triggered when Manjur Alam, an independent candidate from the same constituency, lodged a complaint against Mohiuddin Bachchu on 24 December, accusing him of distributing money improperly.

In response to the complaint, on 28 December, Mohiuddin Bachchu provided a written response through a representative.

Following this, on 4 January, the EC directed election officials to formally file a case against the MP.