BNP spreading lies over US visa policy: Salman F Rahman

The US has not imposed visa restrictions on any specific political party, but the BNP is spreading falsehood about it to destabilise the country, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman has alleged.

"Various evil forces, including the BNP, are using social media to create instability in the country by spreading false propaganda about the visa restriction. Everyone should remain vigilant in this regard," he told reporters after attending an event on the occasion of the CSR report publication at a hotel in the capital yesterday.

"The [visa] 'ban' itself is a misconception. They [US] only imposed a ban on RAB once. After that, we are taking the necessary steps as per law,"

"Bangladesh-US relations have not been destroyed due to the ban imposed on RAB," he said, mentioning that the sanction on the elite force had not affected business.

Alleging that BNP leaders have deemed the visa restrictions as a "sanction", which is misleading, Salman said, "The visa restrictions [from the US] will be imposed against those who obstruct the neutral, free and fair elections."

"The government and the independent Election Commission are working towards holding a free, fair and impartial election in the country as per the constitution," he added.

Accusing the BNP of exaggerating the issues of EU concerns and visa restrictions on social media and YouTube, he stated, "Looking at their attitude, it seems that the visa restriction is only against us. But the US authorities repeatedly said that it was not given against any specific political party."

"The US may impose visa restrictions in accordance with its own laws. They have a system, they have laws, they will act accordingly. If I don't want to go to that country, then there is no question of ban," Salman said further.