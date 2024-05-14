Salman Rahman hosts dinner in honour of Lu-led US delegation

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman on Tuesday (14 May) hosted a dinner in honour of visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and his delegation.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, former State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Distinguished Fellow & Board Member,

Bangladesh Enterprise Institute Farooq Sobhan and prominent economist Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad joined the dinner from the Bangladesh side.

Chief of Staff, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Nate Haft, Sarah Aldrich, SBM Political Unit Chief and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D. Haas, Arturo Hine (Political Counsellor) and Matthew Beh (Political Officer) at the US Embassy, Dhaka also attended.

Lu arrived here this morning to "strengthen bilateral cooperation" and to demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

He will talk about deepening Bangladesh-US cooperation, including deepening the economic ties in ways that the two countries can collaborate further to address climate issues, said Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel.

Lu is here as part of his tri-nation tour of the region. He earlier visited India and Sri Lanka.

This is also his first visit to Bangladesh after Awami League won the January 7 elections to form the government for the third straight term.

"He is there to strengthen bilateral cooperation with each country and to demonstrate U.S. support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," Patel said from Washington.

Lu will have a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and a courtesy meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday.

He will also meet Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Wednesday.

He was received at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by Khandker Masudul Alam, director general (North America) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas was also present.