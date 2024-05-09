Devaluing taka to put pressure on reserve: Salman F Rahman

The Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman Fazlur Rahman said the taka will continue devaluing as the dollar strengthens, however, it will be putting immense pressure on Bangladesh's reserves and, consequently, bank's interest rates as well.

"For a long period of time, the taka had been very stable, and interest rates had also been quite stable," Salman F Rahman said in his address as the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony of 29th Annual US Trade Show at the InterContinental Hotel today (9 May).

Yesterday (8 May), the Bangladesh Bank made significant decisions regarding both the exchange rate and interest rates, he added.

The advisor hopes that Bangladesh will be able to overcome the challenges ahead, which are not unique to Bangladesh but are faced by many other countries as well.

29th Annual US Trade Show is cosponsored by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and the United States Embassy, Dhaka.

State Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, was also the special guest. AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed and US Ambassador Peter D Haas also spoken at the event.

Salman Fazlur Rahman said, "One of our major challenges is the tax and VAT regime; we need to change our tax regime as our tax-GDP ratio is the lowest in South Asia".

Compared to last year, this year the tax ratio has declined.

"We need to reverse this trend; otherwise, the government will face serious challenges. I have been advocating for a long time to widen the tax net, not to increase the tax rate," said Salman F Rahman.

Unfortunately, the NBR has been taxing those within the tax net more, while those outside the tax net are left untouched.

"We need to reverse this trend by widening the tax net and lowering the tax rates; this is the only way to increase revenue," he added.

He said, "The policy that the NBR has been following does not really deserve praise; if it did, our tax-GDP ratio would not be decreasing; it should be increasing."

He said, the government is carefully considering real measures to widen the tax net. "We need to digitalize our tax, VAT, and customs management at the border level and move everything online."

American companies are contributing to Bangladesh economy by bringing their technology here.

He also requested US investors to act as ambassadors for Bangladesh to attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Since 1992, the Annual US Trade Show, a three-day-long exhibition, has emerged as Bangladesh's premier annual business event, drawing thousands of visitors each time.