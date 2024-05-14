Don't care about US sanctions, visa policies: Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
14 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 02:49 pm

Related News

Don't care about US sanctions, visa policies: Quader

UNB
14 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 02:49 pm
Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaks at a press briefing held in the Secretariat addressing contemporary issues on Tuesday, 14 May. Photo via UNB
Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaks at a press briefing held in the Secretariat addressing contemporary issues on Tuesday, 14 May. Photo via UNB

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said the government is indifferent to US sanctions and visa policies. 

During an interaction with journalists today (14 May) at the secretariat, addressing contemporary issues, Quader said US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu has come to Bangladesh with his own agenda, emphasising that the government did not extend an invitation to him.

"I do not want to discuss this matter. They come and go as part of their routine," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"He is not even a Foreign Minister! Why all this fuss about him!" Minister Obaidul Quader said, adding, "He has come here out of necessity, they have their agenda. When relationships exist, discussions on various issues related to those relationships will happen."

Quader also referenced previous discussions related to visa policies and sanctions before the elections, highlighting that the stance remains unchanged.

"We do not care about any kind of sanctions or visa policies," Quader asserted when asked about the political implications of Lu's visit.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / US Sanction / US visa restrictions / US visa policy for Bangladesh / US visa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

6h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Did Putin signal World War III?

Did Putin signal World War III?

2h | Videos
The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

3h | Videos
What is ROBUST AI?

What is ROBUST AI?

4h | Videos
Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

5h | Videos