Don't care about US sanctions, visa policies: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaks at a press briefing held in the Secretariat addressing contemporary issues on Tuesday, 14 May. Photo via UNB

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said the government is indifferent to US sanctions and visa policies.

During an interaction with journalists today (14 May) at the secretariat, addressing contemporary issues, Quader said US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu has come to Bangladesh with his own agenda, emphasising that the government did not extend an invitation to him.

"I do not want to discuss this matter. They come and go as part of their routine," he added.

"He is not even a Foreign Minister! Why all this fuss about him!" Minister Obaidul Quader said, adding, "He has come here out of necessity, they have their agenda. When relationships exist, discussions on various issues related to those relationships will happen."

Quader also referenced previous discussions related to visa policies and sanctions before the elections, highlighting that the stance remains unchanged.

"We do not care about any kind of sanctions or visa policies," Quader asserted when asked about the political implications of Lu's visit.