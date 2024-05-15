Eurozone Fashion workers block road in Dhaka demanding payment of salary

Workers of Eurozone Fashion Ltd today (15 May) blocked the Kuril-Notun Bazar road in the Kazibari area of Dhaka demanding payment of wages.

"The owner of the garment factory could not pay the workers' salary for April. They were supposed to pay the workers today, but now the owner is saying that they cannot pay the wages today, which resulted in workers stopping working," Rajan Kumar Saha, Assistant Commissioner of Gulshan Division of Police (Bada Zone), said.

"They took position in front of the factory. Later, when they blocked the road, they were removed from the road," he said.

One of the protesters, Kawsar Khalifa, a Swing operator of Eurozone Fashion Ltd, said, "Our factory usually pays our salary within the 10th of every month. This month, however, the owner said there were some problems and that the salary will be paid on the 15th. The salary has not been paid.

"They are now saying that the salary will be paid on the 20th. That's why we stopped working for a while around 3 o'clock."

He alleged that after they stopped working his colleagues were beaten by a floor in-charge of the factory named Jahangir.

"In protest, we blocked the road at 5:00pm. They must pay our wages. The floor in-charge should be punished by beating."

Eurogen Fashion Limited is located at Twin Road Joar Sahara Vatara. It has 2,500 workers.