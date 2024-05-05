Businesses demand 3 more years of tax exemption in IT sector

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and Zunaid Ahmed Palak attends a seminar on Investment Climate for Smart Bangladesh held at a hotel in the capital's Baridhara on Sunday, 5 May. Photo: TBS

Business leaders in the information technology (IT) sector have demanded an extension to the tax exemption for another three years.

They asserted that continuing this tax exemption is vital to uphold the ongoing success of the nation's information technology sector.

Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment advisor to the PM, has also expressed support for the demand.

The demand for the tax exemption extension was raised during a seminar on Investment Climate for Smart Bangladesh, held at a hotel in the capital's Baridhara today (5 May).

The current tax exemption period in the IT sector is scheduled to end on 30 June, that is why the heads of technology organisations demanded an extension.

eGeneration Limited Managing Director Shameem Ahsan said, "After three years of tax exemption, a tax of 1% to 2% per annum may be imposed."

He said, Bangladesh's GDP growth in the IT sector is 1.09%, while the Philippines is 3.40%, Indonesia 4.23%, Estonia 7.00%, India 7.40%. Therefore, government policy support is needed here, he added.

Raisul Kabir, chief executive officer of Brain Station 23 Ltd said, "We export software. If tax is imposed in this sector, we will not be able to compete with other countries."

Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, the export of ICT products should be made tax free. In the age of AI, entrepreneurs should be given more facilities.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "We agree with the logical demands of businessmen in this sector. The tax exemption in the IT sector should remain as it is.

He sought the assistance of Salman F Rahman in this regard.

He said, the government expects to export $5 billion in this sector by 2029. For this, tax exemption facility is required in this sector. For this, NBR needs to take up policies for the IT sector in three phases till 2026, 2031 and 2041.

Chief guest Salman F Rahman said, "I will talk to the prime minister regarding tax exemption in the IT sector. Withdrawing tax exemption is not even an option. We have to see whether more incentives can be offered."

According to industry sources, the local market size in this sector is around $1.5 billion annually. And the amount of export is $1.9 billion. The amount of investment in this sector is about 600 million dollars.