Businesses demand 3 more years of tax exemption in IT sector

NBR

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 03:43 pm

Related News

Businesses demand 3 more years of tax exemption in IT sector

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, “We agree with the logical demands of businessmen in this sector. The tax exemption in the IT sector should remain as it is.

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 03:43 pm
Prime Minister&#039;s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and Zunaid Ahmed Palak attends a seminar on Investment Climate for Smart Bangladesh held at a hotel in the capital&#039;s Baridhara on Sunday, 5 May. Photo: TBS
Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and Zunaid Ahmed Palak attends a seminar on Investment Climate for Smart Bangladesh held at a hotel in the capital's Baridhara on Sunday, 5 May. Photo: TBS

Business leaders in the information technology (IT) sector have demanded an extension to the tax exemption for another three years.

They asserted that continuing this tax exemption is vital to uphold the ongoing success of the nation's information technology sector.

Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment advisor to the PM, has also expressed support for the demand.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The demand for the tax exemption extension was raised during a seminar on Investment Climate for Smart Bangladesh, held at a hotel in the capital's Baridhara today (5 May).

The current tax exemption period in the IT sector is scheduled to end on 30 June, that is why the heads of technology organisations demanded an extension.

eGeneration Limited Managing Director Shameem Ahsan said, "After three years of tax exemption, a tax of 1% to 2% per annum may be imposed."

He said, Bangladesh's GDP growth in the IT sector is 1.09%, while the Philippines is 3.40%, Indonesia 4.23%, Estonia 7.00%, India 7.40%. Therefore, government policy support is needed here, he added.

Raisul Kabir, chief executive officer of Brain Station 23 Ltd said, "We export software. If tax is imposed in this sector, we will not be able to compete with other countries."

Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, the export of ICT products should be made tax free. In the age of AI, entrepreneurs should be given more facilities.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "We agree with the logical demands of businessmen in this sector. The tax exemption in the IT sector should remain as it is.

He sought the assistance of Salman F Rahman in this regard.

He said, the government expects to export $5 billion in this sector by 2029. For this, tax exemption facility is required in this sector. For this, NBR needs to take up policies for the IT sector in three phases till 2026, 2031 and 2041.

Chief guest Salman F Rahman said, "I will talk to the prime minister regarding tax exemption in the IT sector. Withdrawing tax exemption is not even an option. We have to see whether more incentives can be offered."

According to industry sources, the local market size in this sector is around $1.5 billion annually. And the amount of export is $1.9 billion. The amount of investment in this sector is about 600 million dollars.

Economy / Top News

IT / IT Business / Salman F Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

3h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

3h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

7h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

12m | Videos
497 cities in Brazil's border states of Uruguay and Argentina

497 cities in Brazil's border states of Uruguay and Argentina

1h | Videos
How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

3h | Videos
Americans are drowning in rumours

Americans are drowning in rumours

4h | Videos