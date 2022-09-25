AL asks nomination-seekers to collect, submit forms for local body polls

BSS
25 September, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 07:19 pm

Awami League (AL) has asked the party's nomination aspirants to collect and submit forms to get nominations for taking part in the upazila parisahd, municipality and union parishad polls announced by the Election Commission (EC).

Forms can be collected from September 29 to October 1 between 11am and 5pm, said a press release signed by AL office secretary Biplab Barua today.

Nomination seekers will have to collect forms from AL President's Dhanmondi political office here. Forms will have to be submitted at the same place.

Candidates should collect and submit the application forms by the candidate himself or through a qualified representative of the candidate in compliance with the proper health safety rules.

Candidates must bring photocopies of their respective national identity cards (NID) for collecting the application form.

EC has announced the election schedules for polls to Netrokona Sadar Upazila, Rowmari and Chilmari Upazilas of Kurigram district, Khoksha upazila of Kushtia district, Karnafuli upazila parishad of Chattogram district, Parbatipur municipality of Dinajpur district, Bishwanath municipality of Sylhet district, Fatikchhari municipality of Chattogram district and Hazrabari municipality of Jamalpur district.

EC also announced schedules for some 29 union parishad elections.

