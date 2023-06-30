People offer 91,049 more sacrificial animals this Eid: Livestock Ministry

The people of Bangladesh have offered 91,049 more sacrificial animals, including cattle and goats compared to last year on the first day of Eid-ul-Adha.

A total of 100,41,812 sacrificial animals were offered this year across the country, surpassing the count of 99,50,763 from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

The figure is expected to go up as many individuals continue to perform sacrificial rituals on the second and third days of Eid.

This year, an impressive 1.21 crore cattle were available in the market for the purpose of sacrifice.