Sacrificial animal waste to be removed within 24 hours: Dhaka mayors

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 June, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2023, 12:20 pm

Sacrificial animal waste will be removed from the city streets within 24 hours, said Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam.

"We have about three and a half hundred vehicles. Besides, we have brought vehicles and machinery from some other companies. Besides, we will have about ten thousand manpower. The control programme has already started from the central control. This time we will remove all the waste within 24 hours," he said to the reporters after performing the Eid prayers at the National Eidgah on Thursday (29 June).

"Both city corporations have extensive operations for the removal of Qurbani waste. We are ready and hope we can remove the waste within the stipulated time," he added. 

He also said, "We will also remove the waste of those who will sacrifice tomorrow within the stipulated time. But I would request everyone to complete the slaughtering of animals within two days."

"Residents need the most help in removing waste. Garbage should not be left everywhere. We have provided biodegradable polythene to everyone. By doing this, you will throw the waste in a certain place. We have about 11 thousand workers working. I request everyone to help us," Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said.

"Since there is an outbreak of Aedes mosquitoes, I would request that containers be turned upside down. All the officers of the city corporation will be in the field. A control room has been set up. Anyone can contact there. Contact us and we will take immediate action," he added.

