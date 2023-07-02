Remittance in June highest in 35 months

Remittance inflows through the country's bank channels reached $2.12 billion in June due to Eid-ul-Adha – which is the highest in the last 35 months.

Bangladesh has received a total of $21.61 billion remittance in FY23, which is 2.75% higher than the previous fiscal year where the country received $21.03 billion, according to data from the Bangladesh Bank.

Of the total remittance, state-owned banks brought in $447 million.

The central bank data further shows that 43 private sector banks have brought in the most remittances.

As of June, banks have brought in remittances of $1.75 billion. Around nine foreign banks received remittances of $6 million.

In the last 12 months, private banks have brought the highest amount of $17.61 billion remittances, while state-owned banks received $3.92 billion.

Earlier in May, remittance inflows fell by 10.27% year-on-year.

In May, expatriates sent $1.69 billion through the banking channel, down from $1.88 billion in the same month a year ago, according to data from the Bangladesh Bank.

On 31 May, the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (Bafeda), came up with a decision that banks can pay a maximum rate of Tk108.50 against the remittance dollar.

The dollar rate for remittance and export proceeds was increased on 30 April by Tk1 to Tk108 and Tk106, respectively.

However, according to data from the Bangladesh Bank, although the remittance rate was Tk108 in May, banks sold the dollar at a maximum of Tk108.75.