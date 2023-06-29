5 Eid congregations held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque

Five congregations (jamaat) were held today at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.



The first Eid jamaat was held at 7am while the next four jamaats were held at 8am, 9am, 10am and 10.45am.



Baitul Mukarram National Mosque's Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Ehsanul Haque conducted the first Eid jamaat while the Mosque's Khadem Abdul Hadi was the mukabbir.



Maulana Muhiuddin Kashem was the imam of second Eid jamaat and Hafez Kwari Md Ataur Rahman was the mukabbir.



The other three jamaats were conducted by Mawlana Dr Abu Saleh Patowari, Islamic Foundation Director and Imam Maulana Md Anisuzzaman Sikder, and Islamic Foundation's Imam Maulana Mohammad Abdullah, Mufti respectively.