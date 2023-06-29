Braving monsoon rain, Muslims in Bangladesh celebrating Eid-ul-Adha today

UNB
29 June, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2023, 11:57 am

Muslims at Sholakia Eid Jamaat this morning. Photo: Shafiqul Islam/UNB
Amidst monsoon rain, Muslims in Bangladesh are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha today, with prayers and sacrificing cattle.

Eid jamaats were held at mosques and maidans across the country where Muslims offered prayers for peace at home and abroad, and harmony among communities.

The main Eid jamaat was held at National Eidgah in Dhaka. Several jamaats were held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Muslims are sacrificing cattle in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah as illustrated by his readiness to give up his son Ismail.

In Dhaka, the biggest congregation was held at the National Eidgah.

Gor-e-Shaheed Baro Maidan in Dinajpur and Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj hosted two of the country's largest Eid congregations like previous years.

Law enforcement agencies, including Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police, took tight security measures.

Television channels and radio stations are airing special programmes on the occasion. 

Special foods were served at hospitals, jails, government orphanages, centres for persons with disabilities, shelter homes and welfare centres.

