Online market of cattle from remote chars kicks off

An online cattle market for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha was launched on Monday, offering cows from farmers in remote chars in the north of the country.

"We are very poor people living hand to mouth in the char (sandbars) and face various natural disasters. Under these harsh circumstances, we rear one or two cows to sell for Eid," said one Abul Kalam of Kamarjani char in Gaibandha.

"Throughout the year, we work very hard to raise a cow to get a good price at the end of the year. But last year we had to face a loss. This year also does not look good because of the lockdown," added Kalam, addressing the inaugural ceremony of "Online Qurbanir Poshur Haat" jointly organised by Gono Unnayon Kendra and Valokini.

Cows raised by farmers on the remote chars of Kurigram and Gaibandha will be sold online.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of this online cattle market, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said, "We have a budget allocation for char people. For any kind of help, they can visit the district livestock offices. If the concerned official fails to provide the needed support, the ministry's door is always open."

He said, "Char people have to fight with nature. They lose their cattle frequently to various natural disasters. So, getting a fair price is their right when selling their cattle. I will take steps so that their cows are sold at a fair price."

"We are always with our local farmers and no cattle will come from India and Myanmar this year," the minister assured.

Regarding the online cattle market, he said it is an initiative to be appreciated not only by char farmers but also by the government and the state. Given the worsening corona situation in the country, we must avoid all kinds of gatherings this year. In this context, an online haat or cattle market for sacrificial animals this Eid is the only solution, he said.

Nevertheless, critical of the generally lower prices for cows in the market, President of Bangladesh Dairy Farm Association, Md Imran Hossen, warned organisers of the online market that " Customers may end up filing complaints if they face any difficulties with their online purchases."