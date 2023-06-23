Govt issues instructions on cattle markets

The government has urged all to follow its instructions for proper management of cattle markets marking the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha.

As per the instructions issued on Friday, adequate open space should be selected for setting up the sacrificial animal markets (haats) and no haat should be set up in a closed place by any means.

Before setting up haats by the haat-lessees, health safety materials like masks, soaps, disinfectants and other things should be collected. Adequate liquid soap or general soap should be provided for hand washing alongside ensuring clean water supply and safe waste disposal system.

All the officers, employees and committee members involved in cattle markets have to abide by the health guidelines. The haat committees must strengthen the personal safety of all and ensure the use of masks.

All the workers involved in the haat should be given health guidelines. Importance should be given on public health issues such as proper mask use, etiquette of sneezing and coughing, maintaining proper physical distance, hand washing and disinfectant.

Health guidelines must be announced through loud speakers round the clock in the haats.

No buyer or seller can enter the market without wearing mask. Haat authorities can provide free masks or set the price of the mask.

At every cattle market, the city corporation has to promote health guidelines on digital screen as per the instructions of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Gates must be specified to enter or exit the cattle markets for buyers and sellers.

Animal waste should be cleaned quickly with adequate water and bleaching powder so that water-logging cannot be created anywhere.

City Corporation/Municipality/Union Parishad can form one or more mobile volunteer medical teams at each market to provide services.

A digital thermometer can be kept with the medical team to measure body temperature so that any suspicious person with coronavirus symptoms can be quickly identified if needed.

Sacrificial animals should be kept in such a way that the buyers can purchase the animal by keeping a distance of at least three feet or two hands.

To avoid crowds, the number of payment and Hasil-collection counters has to be increased.

The time of standing in a queue for payment should be short. Everyone has to stand in the line by keeping a distance of at least three feet or two hands. If necessary, the authority concerned can draw a line or round mark.

The sacrificial animals should not be allowed to enter the markets at the same time. The animals should be allowed to enter according to the capacity of the markets.

Depending on the capacity of the market, several buyers should be allowed to enter the markets to buy the sacrificial animals to ensure safe distancing. The remaining buyers have to wait at a safe distance outside the markets, according to the instructions.

People can be encouraged to buy and sell animals online. Children, old-aged and sick people will not be allowed in the markets.

All works need to be ensured in coordination with the local administration, law enforcement and the health department, a handout said.