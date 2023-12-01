Online nomination submission fails to gain traction

Bangladesh

Despite the Election Commission's encouraging candidates to submit nomination papers online, the response from aspirants has been lukewarm. On the last day for submission, only 21 candidates out of the 230-235 utilised the online platform to submit their papers.

The EC on 12 November introduced the online nomination submission system through a web portal to streamline the process and reduce violations of the electoral code of conduct ahead of the 12th general election, to be held on 7 January.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told The Business Standard, "Many candidates prefer the traditional physical submission method, considering it a festive occasion to showcase their presence. And it seems this has become a cultural norm among candidates."

However, some candidates, who attempted online submission but encountered technical glitches, have raised questions over the system.

A candidate from the Khulna 4 constituency, who chose to remain anonymous, told TBS that he could not register via the website despite making several attempts till 29 November. He eventually had to submit the papers in person on 30 November.

EC Additional Secretary Debnath, however, ruled out technical glitches on the EC's end, saying that the EC had proactively increased server capacity to handle a surge in online submissions.

He also suggested that the problem might have occurred on the candidates' side.

Experts attributed the low online submissions to the EC's delayed introduction of the system and candidates' mindset.

Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, a former election commissioner, said, "The EC's introduction of an online nomination system is undoubtedly a commendable step. However, its late implementation hindered candidates from adequately familiarising themselves with the process. Introducing the system earlier would have allowed candidates to gain proficiency and likely increase its usage."

Eminent jurist Shahdeen Malik said, "The introduction of the online nomination system is a welcome initiative as it has the potential to significantly reduce violence and violations of the code of conduct during the submission of nominations."

He further emphasised the system's massive potential if properly utilised, adding, "However, candidates have established a tradition of submitting nominations physically, often accompanied by processions, as a show of strength to their opponents."

Top News / Politics

Nomination papers / election / Online

Comments

