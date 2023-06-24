Cattle markets yet to gain momentum, traders fear price fall

Traders bring cattle for sacrifice from different parts of the country to the capital’s largest Gabtoli cattle market on Friday ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Despite garnering crowds of enthusiastic visitors, the sale of sacrificial animals in the cattle markets of the capital city has yet to reach its peak, with just four days left for Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims.

Prices of sacrificial animals are higher this year due to an increase in the prices of cattle feed and other rearing costs. However, farmers fear that they may have to incur losses if cows enter the country through the borders and lead to a fall in prices at the markets.

Visiting the Aftabnagar haat, one of the 19 cattle markets in the capital, on Friday, many cattle traders were seen passing idle time at their stalls due to lack of buyers. The number of animals brought for sale was not so high.

People related to the cattle markets said that cows have started arriving in the haats from various parts of the country since Thursday night, and it will take another two to three days to start selling in full swing with the arrival of more cows.

Traders said that cows are pricier this year owing to the increased rearing costs. The price of husk has increased from Tk30 to Tk50-60 a kg, along with rises in electricity and transportation costs.

Md Jalal, a cattle farmer from Jhenaidah, said, "The main reason for bringing cattle to Dhaka is to get a better price. But we are hearing that cows are coming through the border... If the price falls, the cost of rearing the cow should be counted as a loss."

Another farmer Kamrul, who brought six cows from Kushtia to sell at Aftabnagar haat, said, "Everyone is saying that cows are coming through the border. In this situation, we are fearful about whether we will get a good price".

Meanwhile, banking transactions measures, police security, and other infrastructures in the haats have already been completed.

Online sales pick up steam

As the Eid festival approaches, the online sale of cows has meanwhile gained momentum. Large-scale cattle farms around Dhaka, Gazipur and Keraniganj have started selling sacrificial animals online.

Large farmers said this time the price of cows may increase up to 10%, due to the increase in rearing costs. Last year, cows were sold through live weight at Tk460-475 a kg, which has increased up to Tk500 so far this time.

Md Imran Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA), told The Business Standard, "The price of sacrificial animals has not increased much compared to the cost of production. Even though the sale of cattle has not yet started in Dhaka markets on a large scale, many people have started selling animals online".

"Despite the economic crisis, cattle sales may increase to some extent this time," he added.

According to data from the Department of Livestock, more than 51,000 animal pictures have been published on 646 online platforms till 22 June, of which more than 9,000 animals have already been sold. Last year, 70,570 animals worth Tk480.75 crore were sold online during Eid-ul-Azha.

Data shows that 99 lakh sacrificial animals were sold last year. The demand for cattle has been estimated at 1,03,94,000 this year by the Department of Livestock.

As many as 1,25,36,333 cattle are in stock this year, up by 4,11,944 compared to last year.

Md Emdadul Haque Talukder, director general of the Department of Livestock Services, told TBS, "The demand will be higher this year than last year. The number of sacrificial animals is higher than the demand this time".

"Law enforcement agencies concerned have been requested to take action so that cows cannot enter the country through the border," he informed.

As many as 48,43,752 cows and buffaloes, 76,90,000 goats and sheep, and 2,581 other sacrificial animals are ready for sale this year. Of them, 8,95,000 animals are brought for sale in Dhaka division, 20,53,000 in Chattogram division, 45,11,000 in Rajshahi, 15,11,000 in Khulna, 4,93,000 in Barishal, 4,10,000 in Sylhet, 19,62,000 in Rangpur, and 6,98,000 in Mymensingh division.