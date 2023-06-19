Digital transaction at Dhaka North’s 8 cattle haats

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

Digital transaction at Dhaka North’s 8 cattle haats

Last year cattle haats here saw a Tk33 crore transaction digitally, this year the target is Tk150 crore

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 10:17 pm
Representational image. Photo/Collected
Representational image. Photo/Collected

Traders can transact through 17 digital channels at eight temporary cattle haats in the Dhaka North City Corporation to secure their investment and smooth trade of sacrificial animals, said Mayor Atiqul Islam on Monday.

"For digital transactions, 10,000 cattle farmers have already opened bank accounts. In the haats, there will be booths of 10 banks, four Mobile Financial Services (MFS), and three international payment schemes," he said at a press conference on "Smart Bangladesh, Smart Haat" at a city hotel.  

He said "We do not have to go to haat with cash to buy cattle and cattle owners also would not face problems while returning home with money thanks to digital transactions. That means we are gradually moving towards Smart Bangladesh." 

Mentioning that Bangladesh Bank took a pilot programme of opening personal retail accounts in 2022 to introduce digital transactions at cattle haats and financial inclusion of marginal sellers, the mayor said, "In that year, Tk33 crore was transacted digitally. This time we set a target of Tk150 crore transactions."

The 10 banks are AB Bank Limited, Bank Asia Limited, BRAC Bank Limited, Eastern Bank Limited, IFIC Bank PLC, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, Pubali Bank Limited, The City Bank Limited, and United Commercial Bank Plc. The international payment schemes are Visa, Mastercard, and Amex, while the MFS providers are bKash, Nagad, mCash, and UPAY.

According to the financial service providers, from the digital booths, the banks, and other financial service providers will immediately transfer the money from the buyer's account to the seller's account and will work to reduce the use of cash in transactions. This will also create a digital record of transactions which will help cattle farmers and traders to avail of various services including getting easy loans in the future.

Mayor Atiqul also announced the removal of sacrificial animals' waste within eight hours.

He said "To this end, the leave of all the employees of the city corporation involved in the removal of the waste of sacrifices has been cancelled. We have 11,000 workers for waste removal operations and will distribute 9 lakh biodegradable poly bags for the citizens to keep sacrificial animal waste."
Dhaka North will fix one more haat in two days. Apart from these nine temporary haats and a permanent one in Gabtali, there will be no other haats here. Action will be taken if a haat is set up outside those, the mayor added.

Top News

DNCC / haat / cattle market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

13h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid

How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

4h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

5h | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

11h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline