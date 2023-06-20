Tk150cr digital transactions expected in smart cattle markets

Markets

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

Tk150cr digital transactions expected in smart cattle markets

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 10:22 pm
Tk150cr digital transactions expected in smart cattle markets

Stakeholders are expecting cashless transactions worth Tk150 crore in temporary smart cattle markets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha this year with the inclusion of four new smart markets.

Last year, the transaction was Tk33.4 crore in six smart cattle markets in Dhaka North.

This year, four more smart markets will be set up – two in Dhaka North and two in Chattogram, said guests at a press conference organised at Kazir Deuri Senakalyan Convention Hall in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Chattogram City Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was the chief guest at the press conference moderated by MasterCard Bangladesh Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal. Bangladesh Bank Executive Director ABM Zahurul Huda was present as a special guest.

Shah Ziaul Haque, additional director of the Payment System Department of Bangladesh Bank, presented the overall picture of the management of the cashless programme.

It was informed in the press conference that 99 lakh animals were sold in Eid-ul-Azha in 2022, worth Tk22,000 crore. Of this amount, 3.5 lakh animals, worth Tk2,500 crore, were sold online and paid digitally.

Last year, 250 farmers and traders were brought under the smart service, which has increased to 10,000 this year.

So far, farmers of 26 districts have been brought under the cashless system by the Department of Livestock Services and Bangladesh Bank.

The smart market will have digital booths where anyone can open a new account. Buyers and sellers can use ATMs, MFS, digital banking, etc.

The speakers said smart markets will reduce the risk of cash transactions. In addition, a digital footprint of transactions will be created. Traders making record sales can get various services and assistance, including loans on easy terms, in future. Besides, fraud through fake notes will also reduce.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director ABM Zahurul Huda said, "To make Bangladesh a smart country in keeping with the fourth industrial revolution, we need to make our payment system smart."

The government has set a target of making 27% of transactions cashless by 2027 in a bid to build a smart Bangladesh.

Recently, the Bangladesh Bank has undertaken a big plan to spread Bangla QR codes across the country to develop a digital transaction system further to realise a cashless society.

Transactions will be conducted digitally through 10 banks, four MFS providers and three international payment schemes – AB Bank, Bank Asia, Brac Bank, Eastern Bank, IFIC Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Mutual Trust Bank, Pubali Bank, The City Bank and United Commercial Bank, Amex, MasterCard and Visa Inc, bKash, Nagad, Upay and mCash.

Top News

cattle market / Digital Transaction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

11h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

11h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

14h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

3h | TBS World
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

8h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline