8 dead, several missing in Munshiganj picnic trawler capsize

Rescue operations resume in Munshiganj trawler capsize at 7am on 6 August. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon

At least eight people have been killed and several others remain missing after a picnic trawler sank in a branch of the River Padma near Subchani Bazar in Tongibari upazila of Munshiganj on Saturday night (5 August).

Rescue efforts have resumed today at 7am after the fire service had to postpone it due to hostile weather on Sunday night at 2am.

The picnic trawler collided with a bulkhead yesterday night at 8pm and sank immediately, according to eyewitnesses.

"At that time, 34 people were able to swim ashore, but many drowned," they said.

Louhajang Fire Service immediately started a rescue operation but had to stop it at 2am due to hostile weather.

A diving team from the Bangladesh Navy picked up the rescue efforts at 7am today.

Louhajang Fire Service Station Officer Kayes Ahmed said eight bodies have been recovered.

Outshahi Union Parishad Chairman Md Sekander Bepari said there were 50 people in the trawler.

Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Finance and Administration) Suman Dev could not confirm the number of death and missing persons.

Deputy commissioner of Munshiganj Md Abu Zafar Ripon said that a five-member investigation committee has been formed to investigate the incident with Additional District Magistrate Sharmin Ara as the head.

"The committee has been asked to submit the investigation report within the next three working days," the DC said.

He also said that the Munshiganj district administration is paying Tk25,000 for the burial of the deceased.