Rescue operation for child who fell into Mohakhali lake to resume Monday

Photo: Screenshot from Google Map
Photo: Screenshot from Google Map

Rescuers have stopped the search operation for a child who fell into a lake in the capital's Mohakhali TB Gate area on Sunday (28 April) evening.  

"A team of the diving unit had started the search operation around 8:00pm. It continued for more than three-and-a-half hours," Rakibul Islam, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, told The Business Standard.

"Our rescue operation will resume from tomorrow [29 April] morning," he added. 

Saidul Islam Sub- Inspector of Banani Police Station said, "We were informed in the evening that a child named Ria has fallen into the lake from the adjacent bridge. She is estimated to be around six years old. Later, the Fire Service was informed of the matter."

