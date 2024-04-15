Cargo capsize in Khulna: Another body recovered after 8 days

Bangladesh

UNB
15 April, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 01:27 pm

Related News

Cargo capsize in Khulna: Another body recovered after 8 days

UNB
15 April, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 01:27 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The body of another man who had gone missing after a cargo sank in the Rupsha River in Khulna on 7 April was recovered yesterday.

Navy and Fire Service divers recovered the body of cook Abul Kalam, hailed from Bagerhat, at around 6:30pm on Sunday (14 April).

Earlier, a cargo carrying 1,140 metric tons of TSP fertiliser sank in the Rupsha River after colliding with pillar number 73 of the railway bridge, leaving two people missing, including Kalam.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Another victim's body was recovered a day after the incident.

Top News

Cargo capsize / capsize / Rupsha River / Khulna / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

4h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

19h | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

2d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

52m | Videos
How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

21h | Videos
The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

22h | Videos
The world's strange income taxes

The world's strange income taxes

5h | Videos