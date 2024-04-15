Cargo capsize in Khulna: Another body recovered after 8 days

The body of another man who had gone missing after a cargo sank in the Rupsha River in Khulna on 7 April was recovered yesterday.

Navy and Fire Service divers recovered the body of cook Abul Kalam, hailed from Bagerhat, at around 6:30pm on Sunday (14 April).

Earlier, a cargo carrying 1,140 metric tons of TSP fertiliser sank in the Rupsha River after colliding with pillar number 73 of the railway bridge, leaving two people missing, including Kalam.

Another victim's body was recovered a day after the incident.