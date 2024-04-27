27-year-old dies of heatstroke in Munshiganj

A 27-year-old man died of heatstroke at Munsirhat of Sadar Upazila of Munshiganj on Saturday (27 April).

The deceased was Sakhawat Hossain Mukul of Bajitpur upazila of Kishoreganj. He was a sales representative at RFL.

Ferdous Hasan, a duty doctor at Munshiganj General Hospital, said Sakhawat was brought dead. He had symptoms of a heatstroke.

The deceased's colleague, Mohammad Rokon, said Sakhawat fell ill due to the intense heat while working at Munshirhat. Later, he was taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.