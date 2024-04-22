Upazila polls: All 3 candidates set to win unopposed in Munshiganj Sadar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 07:50 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

All three candidates in the Munshiganj Sadar upazila election are set to be elected uncontested due to lack of rival candidates. 

Anis Uzzaman is set to be elected unopposed as chairman, Nazmul Hasan Sohel as vice chairman and Hasina Gazi as female vice chairman in the Munshiganj Sadar upazila, District Election Officer Bashir Ahmed told The Business Standard today (22 April).

"Anis Uzzaman was the only candidate for the post of chairman. Besides, there were two candidates for the post of vice chairman and female vice chairman, but they have withdrawn their nominations," Bashir Ahmed said.

As a result, polling will not be held in Munshiganj Sadar upazila and a gazette will be published on due time, he added.

The upazila elections are being held in four phases starting on 8 May.

