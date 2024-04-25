Cargo vessel capsizes in Bay of Bengal with 12 crew

Bangladesh

UNB
25 April, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 08:52 pm

Related News

Cargo vessel capsizes in Bay of Bengal with 12 crew

All the 12 crew of the vessel were reportedly floating in the Bay till the filing of this report around 6:30pm

UNB
25 April, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 08:52 pm
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A cargo vessel capsized in the Bay of Bengal on the east side of Island upazila Hatiya in Noakhali amid inclement weather on Thursday (25 April) afternoon.

All the 12 crew of the vessel were reportedly floating in the Bay till the filing of this report around 6:30pm.

The crew members called the National Emergency Service-999 seeking help.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mehedi Jaman, in charge of river police in Hatiya, said they were going to the spot with a trawler but it will take time for them to reach the spot as the sea remained rough.

He, however, said the crew were all floating on the upper part of the sunken vessel.

Meanwhile, a team of Hatiya Coast Guard left for the spot with a trawler and it will take them one to two hours to reach the scene.

Mohammad Wahedul Islam, a representative of the owners of the vessel "MV Moumoni", blamed the adverse weather for the capsizing of the vessel.

Members of the Coast Guard were trying to rescue the crew, he said, adding that the vessel was heading towards Dhaka from Chattogram with goods.

Top News

Bangladesh / cargo vessel / Bay of Bengal / capsize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

6h | In Focus
The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

8h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

1h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

29m | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

2h | Videos
Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

2h | Videos