Cargo vessel capsizes in Bay of Bengal with 12 crew

A cargo vessel capsized in the Bay of Bengal on the east side of Island upazila Hatiya in Noakhali amid inclement weather on Thursday (25 April) afternoon.

All the 12 crew of the vessel were reportedly floating in the Bay till the filing of this report around 6:30pm.

The crew members called the National Emergency Service-999 seeking help.

Mehedi Jaman, in charge of river police in Hatiya, said they were going to the spot with a trawler but it will take time for them to reach the spot as the sea remained rough.

He, however, said the crew were all floating on the upper part of the sunken vessel.

Meanwhile, a team of Hatiya Coast Guard left for the spot with a trawler and it will take them one to two hours to reach the scene.

Mohammad Wahedul Islam, a representative of the owners of the vessel "MV Moumoni", blamed the adverse weather for the capsizing of the vessel.

Members of the Coast Guard were trying to rescue the crew, he said, adding that the vessel was heading towards Dhaka from Chattogram with goods.