MP Anwarul Azim's daughter demands justice

22 May, 2024, 06:40 pm
I want to see them hanged. Today I have become an orphan. I have not finished my studies yet, she said

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin, daughter of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, demanded justice through fair investigation into her father's death.

"I want to see them hanged. Today I have become an orphan. I have not finished my studies yet," she said while talking to reporters at the Detective Branch (DB) office today (22 May).

Replying to a question whether she knows the killers, Dorin, said, "I do not know anyone but I want to know those. I requested DB Chief  Harun-or-Rashid to identify those  and unearth the motive behind the murder."

Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

Asked about the last conversation with her father, Dorin said "We had a conversation on video call. During our conversation, my father said he will talk to me after returning home from India."

Responding to a question whether she suspects anyone, she said "I don't suspect anyone. But I want to see them, I will disclose about my suspicion later."

She also asked the DB police to arrest others involved in the killing to find clues about the murder.

Motive behind Jhenaidah-4 MP murder to be disclosed soon, 3 arrested: Kamal

"My father said I will see your exam results after coming from India. My father was in a false case for 14 years. I didn't find him when I was younger. When I grew, I got my father, now I have lost him," she said in a chocked voice.

MP Anar, who went missing from Kolkata on May 14, was found dead in Kolkata on Wednesday. He went there on May 11 for medical treatment.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the lawmaker of Jhenaidah-4 was brutally killed at a flat in New Town, near Kolkata.

DB arrested mastermind behind murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP: Hasan Mahmud

"The information we have so far is that the people of our country are involved in the killing," he said while speaking at a press briefing held at his Dhanmondi residence.

