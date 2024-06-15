Govt working for socio-economic developments: Saber

The government is working for the overall welfare of the people including the development of socio-economic conditions, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (15 June).

Talking to reporters after distributing sewing machines in capital's Sabujbagh area, the minister said sewing machines are being distributed for self-employment of women.

He added that this programme will help women to become self-reliant.

Saber Hossain distributed sewing machines among 200 marginalised families of Ward No. 5 for self-employment on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at Sabujbagh Buddhist Temple today.

In his speech, the minister further said distribution of sewing machines will benefit many families and improve their economic condition.

"They will be given necessary training. And direct sale of manufactured goods will be arranged. Through this initiative, the local people will be supported to make them self-reliant and improve their quality of life," he added.

