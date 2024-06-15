Govt working for socio-economic developments: Saber

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 09:42 pm

Related News

Govt working for socio-economic developments: Saber

TBS Report
15 June, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 09:42 pm
A file photo of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury: Courtesy
A file photo of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury: Courtesy

The government is working for the overall welfare of the people including the development of socio-economic conditions, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (15 June).  

Talking to reporters after distributing sewing machines in capital's Sabujbagh area, the minister said sewing machines are being distributed for self-employment of women.  

He added that this programme will help women to become self-reliant.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Saber Hossain distributed sewing machines among 200 marginalised families of Ward No. 5 for self-employment on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at Sabujbagh Buddhist Temple today.

In his speech, the minister further said distribution of sewing machines will benefit many families and improve their economic condition.  

"They will be given necessary training.  And direct sale of manufactured goods will be arranged.  Through this initiative, the local people will be supported to make them self-reliant and improve their quality of life," he added.
 

Top News

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Nayem Ali

Exploring Eid-ul-Adha cattle markets: Where tradition meets trade

1h | Features
Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

12h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

1h | Videos
MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

5h | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

8h | Videos
Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

10h | Videos