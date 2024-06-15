5 cops suspended on allegations of extorting cattle-laden vehicles in Narayanganj

Crime

UNB
15 June, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 10:13 pm

Related News

5 cops suspended on allegations of extorting cattle-laden vehicles in Narayanganj

UNB
15 June, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 10:13 pm
Representational photo of Bangladesh police.
Representational photo of Bangladesh police.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has again announced in an unequivocal voice that there is zero tolerance in Bangladesh Police for any of its officers involved in any type of crime.

In the latest instance, five policemen of Narayanganj district were suspended last Thursday. The superintendent of police of the district ordered the suspension of the five cops soon after a private TV channel aired a report on some cops extorting money from sacrificial cattle-laden vehicles.

They were identified as SI (Unarmed) Sheikh Nazrul Islam, SI (Armed) Md Asaduzzaman, and three constables - Nazir Sheikh, Jugal Mondal, and Tanvir Hossain Akash.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

An investigation committee headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Narayanganj district has been formed to investigate the incident. In view of the report of the committee, departmental action will be taken against them as per rules, says AIG (Media) of police headquarters Enamul Hoque Sagar on Saturday in a media release.

Strict action is being taken if a complaint of extortion is found against anyone. Police are taking immediate action if any complaint of extortion or harassment is found against anyone at the Qurbani animal market. Strict legal action is being taken against whoever is guilty, the media release added.

Cops / extortion / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Nayem Ali

Exploring Eid-ul-Adha cattle markets: Where tradition meets trade

3h | Features
Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

15h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

1h | Videos
Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

4h | Videos
MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

7h | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

11h | Videos