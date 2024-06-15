5 cops suspended on allegations of extorting cattle-laden vehicles in Narayanganj

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has again announced in an unequivocal voice that there is zero tolerance in Bangladesh Police for any of its officers involved in any type of crime.

In the latest instance, five policemen of Narayanganj district were suspended last Thursday. The superintendent of police of the district ordered the suspension of the five cops soon after a private TV channel aired a report on some cops extorting money from sacrificial cattle-laden vehicles.

They were identified as SI (Unarmed) Sheikh Nazrul Islam, SI (Armed) Md Asaduzzaman, and three constables - Nazir Sheikh, Jugal Mondal, and Tanvir Hossain Akash.

An investigation committee headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Narayanganj district has been formed to investigate the incident. In view of the report of the committee, departmental action will be taken against them as per rules, says AIG (Media) of police headquarters Enamul Hoque Sagar on Saturday in a media release.

Strict action is being taken if a complaint of extortion is found against anyone. Police are taking immediate action if any complaint of extortion or harassment is found against anyone at the Qurbani animal market. Strict legal action is being taken against whoever is guilty, the media release added.