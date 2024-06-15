Lightning kills 4 in Rangamati; 1 still missing

Bangladesh

UNB
15 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 10:32 pm

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Four people, including a woman, were killed in two separate lightning strikes in Langadu upazila of Rangamati on Saturday.

Of them, the woman faced the tragic end when the lightning struck her in Atarak Chhara area and the other three people died after being struck by lightning on a boat in Kaptai Lake in Bhasaindam area in the afternoon.

Moreover, the boat operator Akash Ali, 45, is still missing in this connection.

The deceased were Rina Begum, 35, a resident of Atarak Chhara of the upazila, Ziaul Haque, 50, Obaidullah, 30, and Bacchu Mia, 30.

Locals said the lightning struck the engine-powered boat near Maini Bazar in Langadu upazila as they were returning home from a market. All three victims from this incident were residents of Bhasaindam union.

Harunur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Langadu Police Station, confirmed the matter saying that the three people on the boat were killed by the lightning strike while returning from Maini Bazar and the woman also lost her life in a separate lightning strike.

