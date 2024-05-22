DB arrested mastermind behind murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP: Hasan Mahmud

DB arrested mastermind behind murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP: Hasan Mahmud

During the early hours today, Kolkata police recovered the dismembered body of Anwarul Azim Anar, a member of the parliament (MP) for the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, eight days after going missing in India

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested the mastermind behind the murder of Jhenaidah-4 Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim Anar, said Foreign Affairs Minister Hasan Mahmud today (22 May).

"Kolkata police have arrested two more in this connection," he said while responding to reporters after a seminar at Dhaka University.

"This is not a matter between the two states. The home minister said it was a planned murder. We are getting all the updates via the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata," said Hasan.

During the early hours today, Kolkata police recovered the dismembered body of Anwarul Azim Anar, a member of the parliament (MP) for the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, eight days after going missing in India.

According to Kolkata police, it was a premeditated murder. 

"His body was cut into pieces, and some of the body parts were recovered from a flat of Sanjeeva Garden in Kolkata's New Town," said a deputy police commissioner of Kolkata police. 

Sources at Kolkata police said the flat belongs to an excise duty official. 

The Special Task Force of India is looking after the case, and officials of the central investigation branch and Barrakpur detective branch are at the crime scene.

Azim went missing a day after going to India for medical purposes on 12 May, according to his family members. 

On 19 May, his daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen told reporters during a press briefing that she sought the help of the detective branch (DB) of police to track her father's location. 

DB police had been working with Indian police to find MP Azim. 

According to DB chief Harun's previous statement, MP Azim entered India through the Darshana-Gede border on 12 May. 

He stayed at the house of a man named Gopal there. The next day, he left the house after breakfast. 

"He was supposed to return to the house by evening. But he didn't," said Harun.

